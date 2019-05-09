WestJet Airlines (WJA) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at CIBC

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$20.25 price target on shares of WestJet Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of WestJet Airlines in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. WestJet Airlines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.56.

Get WestJet Airlines alerts:

TSE:WJA traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.47. 37,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,161. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.02. WestJet Airlines has a 1 year low of C$16.71 and a 1 year high of C$21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.09.

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that WestJet Airlines will post 2.01999990876051 earnings per share for the current year.

WestJet Airlines Company Profile

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages; WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States; and Swoop, an ultra-low-cost carrier for air transportation.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for WestJet Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestJet Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.