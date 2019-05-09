WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,239,000 after purchasing an additional 117,129 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,790,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 101,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 190,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,803. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $51.19.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

