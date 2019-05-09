Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes $36.89 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 321,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,886,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCL. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,509.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 92.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.57.

NYSE RCL traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.29. 34,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,704. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $89.48 and a 1-year high of $133.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total transaction of $826,407.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $341,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,715.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,779 in the last ninety days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

