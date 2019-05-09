WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) VP William J. Guc Sells 4,481 Shares

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) VP William J. Guc sold 4,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $349,966.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WEC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.15. The company had a trading volume of 45,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.16. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $80.05.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 26,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 42,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research set a $77.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

