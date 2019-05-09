Weatherford International (WFT) Trading Down 19.6%

Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) was down 19.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 50,411,980 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 24,552,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFT shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weatherford International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded Weatherford International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weatherford International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.63.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $486.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LLC grew its stake in Weatherford International by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 51,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Weatherford International by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 54,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Weatherford International (WFT) Trading Down 19.6%” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/weatherford-international-wft-trading-down-19-6.html.

Weatherford International Company Profile (NYSE:WFT)

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.