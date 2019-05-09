Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $391,000 in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,605,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,383,000 after purchasing an additional 58,254 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,419,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,026,000 after purchasing an additional 399,480 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,148,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 12,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $647,422.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,674.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman James B. Kelligrew sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,941.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,734. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of USB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,479,181. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $55.56. The stock has a market cap of $85.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.10%.
U.S. Bancorp Company Profile
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
