W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Stake Boosted by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 27,609.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,981,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,106 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,155,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $156,410,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,161,000 after purchasing an additional 192,292 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,290,000 after purchasing an additional 135,674 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other W W Grainger news, Chairman Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.03, for a total transaction of $718,339.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,214,255.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total transaction of $375,518.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,934 shares in the company, valued at $13,933,584.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $281.21 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Peel Hunt raised shares of W W Grainger from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $308.99 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.30.

NYSE GWW traded down $6.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $269.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,888. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $265.00 and a fifty-two week high of $372.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 46.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

W W Grainger announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

