Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

NYSE VGI opened at $12.71 on Thursday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) by 285.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/virtus-global-multi-sector-income-fund-vgi-plans-0-13-monthly-dividend.html.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.