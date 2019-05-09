Virtu Financial (VIRT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of -0.71.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 127,088 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $3,343,685.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,092.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,399,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,869,000 after acquiring an additional 201,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,399,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,869,000 after acquiring an additional 201,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,289,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,983,000 after acquiring an additional 23,174 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,270,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,015,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,114,000 after acquiring an additional 42,517 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

