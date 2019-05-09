Vicus Capital Invests $1.90 Million in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 87,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 57,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 74,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 16,954.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period.

SHY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.04. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,794. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 1 year low of $1,477.38 and a 1 year high of $1,667.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1564 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

