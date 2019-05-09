Vertu Motors’ (VTU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON VTU traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 39 ($0.51). 1,592,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $146.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. Vertu Motors has a 12-month low of GBX 32.35 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 53 ($0.69).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. Vertu Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.20%.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

