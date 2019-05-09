Versum Materials (VSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Versum Materials had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 135.80%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE VSM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.11. The stock had a trading volume of 52,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,578. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 2.06. Versum Materials has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Versum Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Versum Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

