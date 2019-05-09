Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Holdings Boosted by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2,878.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,556 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Verisign were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Verisign by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Verisign by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verisign by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,848,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,312,172,000 after acquiring an additional 215,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Verisign by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $75,429.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisign stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,793. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $122.46 and a one year high of $203.28. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Verisign had a net margin of 49.98% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The company had revenue of $306.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

