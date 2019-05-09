Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Veeco Instruments reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veeco Instruments.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 75.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VECO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. 24,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,426. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.69 million, a PE ratio of -359.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.