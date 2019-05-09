Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 560,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,723,000 after acquiring an additional 55,439 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 636,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,224,000 after acquiring an additional 35,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,848,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,371,000 after acquiring an additional 106,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VAR opened at $134.42 on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $142.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.11). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dow R. Wilson sold 45,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $6,378,179.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,507,682.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 13,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $1,873,364.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,080.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,156 shares of company stock worth $11,312,291. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.33.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

