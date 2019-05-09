Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) Holdings Trimmed by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $181,166,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,128.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,182,000 after buying an additional 711,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,167,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,677,000 after buying an additional 171,012 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 326.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 134,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after buying an additional 103,138 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $165.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $149.55 and a 12 month high of $181.92.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/vanguard-health-care-etf-vht-holdings-trimmed-by-pillar-pacific-capital-management-llc.html.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.