ValuEngine Downgrades Arrow Electronics (ARW) to Sell

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARW. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.33 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.15 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.21.

NYSE:ARW traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,710. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $62.69 and a 12 month high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 25,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,123,378.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,316,691.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 53,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $4,356,508.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,556,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,351 shares of company stock worth $8,322,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 317.8% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

