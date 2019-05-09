Urovant Sciences Ltd (UROV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Urovant Sciences in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Urovant Sciences in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of UROV traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. 794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,990. Urovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.22. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urovant Sciences will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 214,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

