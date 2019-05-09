UNIVERSAL CASH Market Capitalization Achieves $1.13 Million (UCASH)

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, C2CX, YoBit and Exrates. Over the last week, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. UNIVERSAL CASH has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $68,841.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00305402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00921742 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00139209 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004563 BTC.

UNIVERSAL CASH Profile

UNIVERSAL CASH’s genesis date was September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,878,075,186 tokens. The official website for UNIVERSAL CASH is u.cash . The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Trading

UNIVERSAL CASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIVERSAL CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

