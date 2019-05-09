United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 475 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 17,481.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,641,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 16,546,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $474,398,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $136,480,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,710,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $786,929,000 after acquiring an additional 710,479 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,573,000 after acquiring an additional 411,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC set a $202.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.91.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $199.41. 1,140,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,446. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $151.70 and a 12 month high of $245.88. The company has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.97. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $295,283.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 475 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/united-asset-strategies-inc-acquires-475-shares-of-goldman-sachs-group-inc-gs.html.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.