Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,157 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 18,524.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,738,808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 32,563,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,036,317,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,134,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $709,769,000 after buying an additional 4,201,086 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,449,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,550,000 after buying an additional 1,610,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1,646.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,370,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $189,445,000 after buying an additional 1,292,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.73. 43,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,524. The stock has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $180.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase 150,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,496,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $1,700,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,141,259.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,729. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

