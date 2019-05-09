Under Armour Inc (UAA) Position Lifted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,902 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Under Armour by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 245,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 82.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. Under Armour Inc has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $24.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on UAA shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.66.

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $66,934.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

