UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 114.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 32.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James E. Mitchell acquired 15,385 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $108,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

