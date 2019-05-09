UBS Group Increases RingCentral (RNG) Price Target to $130.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s previous close.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.72.

RingCentral stock opened at $118.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,951.25 and a beta of 0.95. RingCentral has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $121.28.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.54 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO David Sipes sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $758,397.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,572,925.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $206,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 513,774 shares of company stock worth $53,638,015. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

