UBS Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) a €85.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €96.36 ($112.05).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €86.60 ($100.70) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.