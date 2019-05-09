Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Position Raised by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 222.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,412 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total transaction of $6,025,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.26, for a total transaction of $2,012,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,676 shares of company stock worth $8,798,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.13.

NYSE:TYL opened at $217.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $252.47.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $247.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.75 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

