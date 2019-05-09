Tuesday Morning (TUES) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning Corp. is a closeout retailer of upscale home furnishings, gifts and related items in the U.S. They operate their stores during eight annual sales events, while closing them for the remaining weeks of the year. They specialize in first quality, brand name merchandise such as Ralph Lauren bed linens, Waterman pens, Limoges hand-decorated boxes, Steinbach collectible nutcrackers, Steiff stuffed animals, Royal Dalton china and giftware, Farberware cookware, Martex bathtowels, Samsonite luggage, Spode china, Madame Alexander dolls and many others. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TUES traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. 5,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $80.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.55. Tuesday Morning has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $210.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning during the first quarter valued at $446,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Tuesday Morning by 11.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tuesday Morning during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Tuesday Morning by 0.5% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,822,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the fourth quarter valued at $1,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

