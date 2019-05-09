TTEC (TTEC) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $39.20 and last traded at $38.93, with a volume of 758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.

The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $394.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.90 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 2.37%.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised TTEC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $52,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,615.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the first quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 481.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TTEC by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TTEC by 513.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. 26.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments.

