Trust Investment Advisors Trims Stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 962.9% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 8,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.82, for a total transaction of $1,111,036.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,253.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 16,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $1,990,331.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,495.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,255 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,351 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Bank of America set a $133.00 price target on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.55.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $122.20. The company had a trading volume of 19,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $86.87 and a twelve month high of $126.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.44%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

