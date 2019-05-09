Trust Co. of Vermont Has $35,000 Stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,951,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Solaredge Technologies by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,910,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,943,000 after purchasing an additional 332,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Solaredge Technologies by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,910,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,943,000 after purchasing an additional 332,393 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,431,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEDG traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,934. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Cascend Securities upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.73.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

