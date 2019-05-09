Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 75 Shares of Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 125.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 398.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.63.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.95, for a total value of $294,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 1,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $223,711.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,596,038.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,894 shares of company stock valued at $23,721,363 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock traded down $7.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,587. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $237.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 45.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

