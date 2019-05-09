Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Stock Rating Lowered by Compass Point

Compass Point cut shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Compass Point currently has $14.50 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $14.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.61.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 57.09% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 37,998 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

