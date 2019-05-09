TriMetals Mining (TMI) Trading 25% Higher

Shares of TriMetals Mining Inc (TSE:TMI) traded up 25% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 894,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 815% from the average session volume of 97,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $9.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

TriMetals Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Canada, Chile, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project consisting of 961 unpatented lode claims, 13 patented lode claims, 5 Utah state mineral leases, and 1 surface real estate deed parcel covering a total of approximately 7,807 hectares, as well as an undivided interest in the 5 patented lode claims covering approximately 31.25 hectares located in Western Iron, Utah, and Eastern Lincoln Counties, Nevada.

