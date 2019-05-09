Tricida (TCDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 795,776 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 328,136 shares.The stock last traded at $35.52 and had previously closed at $35.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Empire lifted their target price on shares of Tricida from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Tricida Inc will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $46,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $8,100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,654. Insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tricida by 19.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,719,000 after purchasing an additional 308,276 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Tricida by 48.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Tricida by 2.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tricida by 48.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tricida by 134.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

