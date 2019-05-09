Trevali Mining (TV) PT Lowered to C$0.55 at Raymond James

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.14% from the company’s current price.

TV has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Eight Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$0.50 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. CIBC downgraded Trevali Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Trevali Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.74.

Shares of TV stock opened at C$0.35 on Tuesday. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.32 and a 1-year high of C$1.22. The stock has a market cap of $290.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$163.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trevali Mining will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

