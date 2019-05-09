Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (TWE) Insider Michael(Mike) Clarke Sells 25,000 Shares

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:TWE) insider Michael(Mike) Clarke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$17.25 ($12.23), for a total transaction of A$431,250.00 ($305,851.06).

Michael(Mike) Clarke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael(Mike) Clarke sold 375,000 shares of Treasury Wine Estates stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$17.22 ($12.21), for a total transaction of A$6,457,500.00 ($4,579,787.23).

On Wednesday, March 6th, Michael(Mike) Clarke acquired 119 shares of Treasury Wine Estates stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$15.35 ($10.88) per share, with a total value of A$1,826.06 ($1,295.07).

ASX TWE traded down A$0.03 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting A$15.07 ($10.69). 5,149,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Treasury Wine Estates Ltd has a 52-week low of A$13.38 ($9.49) and a 52-week high of A$20.20 ($14.33). The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion and a PE ratio of 27.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

