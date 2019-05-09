TravelNote Trading 11% Higher This Week (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. TravelNote has a total market cap of $13,375.00 and approximately $10,232.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TravelNote alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00303293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001457 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00923668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00138632 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004521 BTC.

TravelNote Token Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,083,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Token Trading

TravelNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.