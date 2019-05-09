TransAlta Renewables Inc (RNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of TSE:RNW traded down C$0.20 on Thursday, hitting C$13.48. 184,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,980. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.73. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$9.76 and a 1-year high of C$14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.85000000615942 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RNW shares. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.06.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

