TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Shares of TSE:RNW traded down C$0.20 on Thursday, hitting C$13.48. 184,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,980. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.73. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$9.76 and a 1-year high of C$14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.57.
TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.85000000615942 EPS for the current year.
TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “TransAlta Renewables Inc (RNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/transalta-renewables-inc-rnw-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-08.html.
TransAlta Renewables Company Profile
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
See Also: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.