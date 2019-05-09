Traders Buy Shares of Home Depot (HD) on Weakness on Analyst Downgrade

Investors bought shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. $252.80 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $191.64 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $61.16 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Home Depot had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. Home Depot traded down ($4.86) for the day and closed at $194.77

HD has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.71.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total transaction of $1,006,451.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $4,343,489.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,141 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 1,441.05%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

