Total (TOT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TOTAL continues to benefit from strong contribution from new startups and expanding upstream portfolio that has above industry-average exposure to the faster-growing hydrocarbon producing regions of the world. The company is utilizing its strong cash-flow generating capacity to strengthen balance sheet and repurchase outstanding shares, in turn positively impacting earnings. Strategic acquisitions are aiding the company to expand its footprint in the renewable energy space. Shares of TOTAL have outperformed its industry in the past 36 months. However, operations in some politically-troubled regions and increasing competition might impact the company’s profitability. Due to its global presence, it is exposed to risks associated with pursuing business abroad.”

Get Total alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. GMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Total from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Total from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Total presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Shares of TOT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.69. The stock had a trading volume of 29,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,308. The firm has a market cap of $130.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Total has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $51.21 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Total will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.7237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Total by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Total by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Total by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Total by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in Total by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,465 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Total (TOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.