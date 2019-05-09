TokenClub (TCT) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, TokenClub has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $20.90 million and $645,686.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenClub token can now be purchased for $0.0434 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, CoinBene, FCoin and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $524.06 or 0.08674387 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00037820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001322 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00013195 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000666 BTC.

About TokenClub

TokenClub (TCT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,425,335 tokens. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com . The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074

Buying and Selling TokenClub

TokenClub can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene, BigONE, FCoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

