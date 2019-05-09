Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 947 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,223,342 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,882,000 after buying an additional 301,334 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,570,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Highland Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $19,810,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 59,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.15. 186,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,862,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.86. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

