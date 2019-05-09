Thomson Reuters (TRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $62.74 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $63.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 83.65, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 6.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,947,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.18.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

