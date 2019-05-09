Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Trading Down 9.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) shares traded down 9.5% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $21.74 and last traded at $22.13. 869,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 215,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.14). Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 357.01% and a negative return on equity of 2,632.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBPH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

In other news, SVP Sharathchandra S. Hegde sold 9,033 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $223,205.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,134 shares in the company, valued at $6,675,011.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

