The Newest: Jobless rate falls into 49-year low of 3.6%

The Latest about the April jobs report (all times local):

Get alerts:

8:30 a.m.

Implementing jumped in April as U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs, a solid gain that suggests companies have ignored some worries the market will slow this season.

The Labor Department claims that the unemployment rate dropped to a new five-decade low of 3.6%, though that drop partly reflected an increase in the number of Americans who ceased searching for work. Average hourly pay increased 3.2% from the preceding year, a healthy gain though unchanged in the prior month.

April’s statistics reveal that robust hiring a decade remains encouraging to the recovery from the wonderful Recession of the economy. The growth is set to become the longest in history in July. Businesses say they are currently trying hard to find workers, but have obtained a range of steps to fill jobs, including increasing pay, loosening educational needs and training more employees.

___

12:05 a.m.

U.S. employers are predicted to have given a good month of job growth in April, buoyed with a resilient economy that has confounded worries that 2019 would begin with a recession.

Economists have forecast that employers added 181,000 projects in April and the unemployment rate remained at a reduced 3.8%, according to information supplier FactSet. It will roughly equal the average monthly gain and would stick to a 196,000 job gain in March.

The economy health would be highlighted by another decent hiring advantage months after several analysts had voiced fear that expansion was not able to weaken along with also a recession might occur.