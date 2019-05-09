Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,247 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 17,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $88.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $101.26. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.22. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $247,533.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.69.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

