Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in InVitae Corp (NVTA)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in InVitae were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVTA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in InVitae by 14,483.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,115,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,677 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVitae during the 1st quarter valued at $15,009,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InVitae by 497.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 622,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 518,499 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of InVitae by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 439,916 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of InVitae during the 4th quarter valued at $4,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 4,650 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $91,233.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Randal W. Scott sold 30,000 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $573,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,650 shares of company stock valued at $812,563. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 16,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,960. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.20. InVitae Corp has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $26.77.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $40.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 88.93% and a negative net margin of 87.58%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that InVitae Corp will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

