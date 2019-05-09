Tether (USDT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.27 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Tether token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00016219 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, OKEx, BTC-Alpha and Poloniex. Tether has a total market cap of $2.77 billion and $13.27 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00312522 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001457 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00921751 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00138959 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004689 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 3,220,057,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,776,595,295 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

