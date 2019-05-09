Terex Co. (TEX) Shares Bought by 13D Management LLC

13D Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,035 shares during the period. Terex makes up 4.0% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $13,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Terex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Terex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Terex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Terex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steve Filipov sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $358,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $34,694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,619 shares of company stock worth $53,232 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $45.47.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

