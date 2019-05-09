Teradata’s (TDC) Sell Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their sell rating on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Teradata from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.67.

TDC stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. Teradata has a 12-month low of $34.06 and a 12-month high of $49.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.35 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,034.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 10,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $496,301.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,721.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

